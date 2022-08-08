Home » News » education-career » Meet JEE Main 2022 Toppers, 24 Students Secure 100 Percentile, Most From Telangana

24 students secured Rank 1 in JEE Main (Representational Image)
JEE Main 2022 results are out. The final results include the marks obtained in both the first and second sessions. Meet overall toppers of the engineering entrance exam

A total of 10,26,799 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2022 - including both June and July attempts. Of these, as many as 9,05,590 students appeared for the exam. A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam. As many as five students have been debarred and their results have been withheld on allegations of use of unfair means during the exam.

The final result consists of the score obtained by students in both session 1 and session 2. If a student appeared in both sessions, then the best of the two attempts is considered in curating the final score.

JEE Main 2022: Toppers

1 Shrenik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra

2 Navya from Rajasthan

3 Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana

4 Krishna Sharma from Rajasthan

5 Parth Bhardwaj from Rajasthan

6 Sneha Pareek from Assam

7 Arudeep Kumar from Bihar

8 Mrinal Garg from Punajb

9 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Andhra Pradesh

10 Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh

11 Rupesh Biyani from Telangana

12 Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telangana

13 Jasti Yashwanth V V S from Telangana

14 Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya from Telangana

15 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil from Kerala

16 Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana

17 Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka

18 Menda Hima Vamsi from Andhra Pradesh

19 Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand

20 Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh

21 Kanishk Sharma from Uttar Pradesh

22 Mayank Motwani from Rajasthan

23 Palli Jalajakshi from Andhra Pradesh

24 Saumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh

The Examination was conducted at 622 examination centers in 440 cities including 17 cities outside India. JEE was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

