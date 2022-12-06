Meet Rohini Acharya, Who Donated Kidney to Father Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, and his daughter Rohini Acharya have been in the headlines recently after the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo had a successful kidney transplant in Singapore. Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to her father and both are said to be healthy and under the doctor’s supervision for now.

Rohini is one of nine children that Lalu Prasad Yadav fathered with his wife Rabri Devi. Although Rohini has stayed away from politics and mostly avoided the limelight, her gesture to donate a kidney to her father has brought her much media attention, with the public interest in her at its peak.

Reportedly, Rohini was a bright student in her school days and completed her schooling in Patna, passing out her Higher Secondary examination with flying colours. With an ambition to become a medical practitioner, she joined MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur. According to various media reports, Rohini was admitted to the college under the Chief Minister’s quota. She did her MBBS from MGM Medical College. However, she never practised as a doctor and instead became a homemaker post-marriage.

Her marriage to software engineer Samaresh Singh took place in 2002 while she was still pursuing her medical degree. Getting married at an early age prevented her from making a career out of medical practice and she instead left for the USA with her husband to become a homemaker. Later, she settled in Singapore, where she currently resides with her family. Rohini and Samaresh have two sons.

