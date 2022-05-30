Meet UPSC Civil Services Topper, AIR 1 Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma, a resident of New Delhi has topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The IAS to be is a graduate from St. Stephens College of Delhi University. She qualified the examination with History as her optional subject. She has graduated in History (Hons.) from University of Delhi.
After completing her graduation, Sharma secured a seat in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her postgraduation. She prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). Natively she is from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.
Sharma is followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively. This year top four ranks have been secured by women. Agarwal is graduate in Economics (Hons.) from University of Delhi and secured second rank with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. Singla, a graduate of BTech in Computer Science, stood third in the rank with Sociolgy as her optional subject.
The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women.
UPSC CSE 2021 Merit List
Rank 1: Shruti Sharma
Rank 2: Ankita Agarwal
Rank 3: Gamimi singla
Rank 4: Aishwarya Verma
Rank 5: Utkarsh Dwivedi
Rank 6: Yaksh Chaudhary
Rank 7: Samyak S Jain
Rank 8: Ishita Rathi
Rank 9: Preetam Kumar
Rank 10: Harkeerat Singh Randhawa
Rank 11: Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak
Rank 12: Yasharth Shekhar
Rank 13: Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar
Rank 14: Abhinav J Jain
Rank 15: C YashwanthKumar Reddy
Rank 16: Anshu Priya
Rabk 17: Mehak Jain ‘ Rabk 18: Ravi Kumar Sihag
Rabk 19:Diksha Joshi
Rank 20: Arpit Chauhan
Rank 21: Dilip K Kaunukkara
Rank 22: Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta
Rabk 23: Ashish
Rank 24: Puapati Sahitya
Rank 25: Shruti Rajlakshmi
Rank 26: Utsav Anand
Rank 27: Saksham Goel
Rank 28: Manti Mourya Bhardawaj
Rank 29:Bhavishya
Rank 30: Naman Goyal
Rank 31: Avinash V
Rank 32: Navandar Anay Nitin
Rank 33: Jaspinder Singh
Rank 34: Shashvat Sangwan
Rank 35: Kartikeya Jaiswal
A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment by UPSC. These include 244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 ST category candidates.
Last year, AIR 1 in the UPSC civil services exam 2020 was secured by Bihar’s Shubham Kumar. He hails from Katihar district of Bihar. He is an IIT-Bombay alumnus. Kumar has obtained a BTech degree from IIT-Bombay. He had pursued BTech in civil engineering from IIT-Bombay.
