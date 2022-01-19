Meghalaya Board Releases HSSLC, SSLC Datesheet, Exams from March 24

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the timetable for the exams of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC). According to the schedule, the MBOSE 10th board exam, or SSCL 2022, will commence from March 24, while the MBOSE 12th or HSSLC 2022, will commence from March 25.

The schedule for the Meghalaya 10th, 12th board exams 2022 is uploaded on the official website of the MBOSE at mbose.in. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes, from 10 am to 1:30 pm. However, the examination hall will be accessible from 9:30 pm.

>Also read| Board Exams 2022: From Take Home Tests to Vaccination Before Exams, State-wise Schedule, Exam Pattern

Advertisement

MBOSE SSLC Exam Dates 2022

March 24 — English

March 28 — Science and Technology

March 30 — Indian and Additional languages

April 1 — Health and Physical Education/ Computer Science/ Vocational

April 4 — Social Science

April 6 — Mathematics

MBOSE HSSLC Exam Dates 2022

March 25 — English

March 28 — Psychology/Physics/Accountancy

March 29 — MIL/Alternative English/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

March 30 — Sociology/Geology/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

March 31 — Elective Languages/Biology/Poultry Farming-IV/ Computer Technique-IV

April 1 — Geography/Business Studies

April 4 — Philosophy/Chemistry/Poultry Farming-V/ Computer Technique-V

April 5 — Economics

April 6 — Home Science/Poultry Farming-VI/ Computer Technique-VI

April 7 — Mathematics

April 8 — Political Science

April 11 — Computer Science/Informatics Practices

April 12 — Education

April 13 — History

April 14 — Vocational Subjects

April 18 — Physical Education

April 19 — Anthropology

April 20 — Music (Western)

April 21 — Statistics

>Read| From Postponed Practicals to Take-home Pre-boards, How Board Exams Changed in 2022

Advertisement

The question paper will be distributed 15 minutes prior to the examination and the time will be utilised by the candidates to read and understand the question paper. It will be followed by the answer sheet distribution at 9:45 am, after which the candidates will start writing the exam at 10.

Advertisement

The official notification also mentions that the candidates will have to strictly adhere to all the COVID protocols. In addition, the board has stated that in case of an unprecedented announcement from the state or central government, the examination programme may be rescheduled. The notification read, “In the event of an important announcement from the State/Central Government on dates coinciding with the programme, rescheduling of the examination programme if deemed necessary, will be done."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.