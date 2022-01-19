Meghalaya Board Releases HSSLC, SSLC Datesheet, Exams from March 24

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the timetable for the exams of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC). According to the schedule, the MBOSE 10th board exam, or SSCL 2022, will commence from March 24, while the MBOSE 12th or HSSLC 2022, will commence from March 25.
The schedule for the Meghalaya 10th, 12th board exams 2022 is uploaded on the official website of the MBOSE at mbose.in. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes, from 10 am to 1:30 pm. However, the examination hall will be accessible from 9:30 pm.
>Also read| Board Exams 2022: From Take Home Tests to Vaccination Before Exams, State-wise Schedule, Exam Pattern
MBOSE SSLC Exam Dates 2022
March 24 — English
March 28 — Science and Technology
March 30 — Indian and Additional languages
April 1 — Health and Physical Education/ Computer Science/ Vocational
April 4 — Social Science
April 6 — Mathematics
MBOSE HSSLC Exam Dates 2022
March 25 — English
March 28 — Psychology/Physics/Accountancy
March 29 — MIL/Alternative English/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
March 30 — Sociology/Geology/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
March 31 — Elective Languages/Biology/Poultry Farming-IV/ Computer Technique-IV
April 1 — Geography/Business Studies
April 4 — Philosophy/Chemistry/Poultry Farming-V/ Computer Technique-V
April 5 — Economics
April 6 — Home Science/Poultry Farming-VI/ Computer Technique-VI
April 7 — Mathematics
April 8 — Political Science
April 11 — Computer Science/Informatics Practices
April 12 — Education
April 13 — History
April 14 — Vocational Subjects
April 18 — Physical Education
April 19 — Anthropology
April 20 — Music (Western)
April 21 — Statistics
>Read| From Postponed Practicals to Take-home Pre-boards, How Board Exams Changed in 2022
The question paper will be distributed 15 minutes prior to the examination and the time will be utilised by the candidates to read and understand the question paper. It will be followed by the answer sheet distribution at 9:45 am, after which the candidates will start writing the exam at 10.
The official notification also mentions that the candidates will have to strictly adhere to all the COVID protocols. In addition, the board has stated that in case of an unprecedented announcement from the state or central government, the examination programme may be rescheduled. The notification read, “In the event of an important announcement from the State/Central Government on dates coinciding with the programme, rescheduling of the examination programme if deemed necessary, will be done."
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.