Meghalaya Govt Organises Workshop to Review State's ECCE Curriculum

Meghalaya government’s Social Welfare Department along with Sesame Workshop India, an educational non-profit organisation hosted a workshop to review the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) curriculum.

The workshop addressed the vision for early childhood development in Meghalaya. Age-wise curriculum with goals, competence, thematic integration, and group work was discussed during the workshop hosted at Asian Confluence, Laitumkhrah in Shillong.

The recommendations made at the workshop in consultation with ECCE experts are being reviewed by representatives of the social welfare department, state education department, ICDS, NCERT along with representatives from departments of planning, health, community, and rural development, and the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society.

Speaking at the consultative workshop, Sampath Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the government of Meghalaya stated that it is probably the first and only state in India to have initiated an Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission. This is a holistic approach towards all-round development of children starting from the preconception to the age of eighteen years.

He also added that a collaborative approach is the need of the hour as far as the implementation of the ECD mission in Meghalaya is concerned. He also gave a detailed presentation of the Meghalaya ECD Mission.

The workshop witnessed the participation and interaction between government and non-governmental stakeholders including those from the Health & Family Welfare, Social Welfare (Women & Child Development), Education, C&RD Department as well as teachers and educators from several schools including Pine Mount School and Shillong Public School.

Manjula Kalyanasundaram, Managing Director, SBI Foundation says, “We are happy to be a part of the Meghalaya government’s endeavour to revise the ECCE curriculum. It’s encouraging to know that our partner Sesame Workshop India has been invited as the education expert for this initiative. It is SBI Foundation’s constant endeavour to strengthen foundational learning for children to allow them to stay focused as they progress further in their academic life. We firmly believe in the power of education to bring about transformation and change."

