Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics Offers Scholarships for PG Diploma in Economics, Data Science, Finance

The Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) has announced a merit-based scholarships for postgraduate students intending to major in economics, data science and finance. As announced by the institute, a total of 12 students from PG diploma economics and additional four students from data science will be able to avail the benefits of scholarship in the academic year 2022-23. Those intreated can apply from the official website of the institute at meghnaddesaiacademy.org.

The institute has announced up to 90 per cent scholarship for meritorious students. Applicants who successfully appear for the entrance examination and the admissions interview may qualify for evaluation for the merit-based scholarships. Such applicants will then be invited for a further interview to evaluate them for the merit-based scholarship, informed the institute.

Speaking about the scholarships, Prof Amlesh Kanekar, Director of Academic Programs, Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics said, “We are delighted to announce a merit-based scholarship program for exceptional postgraduate students applying for our programs. The scholarships were meant to give exemplary students a cutting-edge education to further their academic ambitions."

Apart from the merit-based scholarship MDAE will provide academic bursary. The academic bursary will be a fixed amount of money deducted from the total fee based on the overall profile and academic rigour and merit of the candidate. The bursary may be sponsored by the board member of MDAE, added the institute in its press release. For the academic year 2021-2022, one-third of the admitted students of PG diploma programmes were awarded merit-based scholarships by MDAE, it said in an official press release.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a scholarship programme for meritorious BTech students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in collaboration with Power Grid Corporation of India. The corporation will be contributing Rs 10.5 crore towards creating a scholarship fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This fund would support deserving students at IIT Madras, covering their tuition fees through merit-cum-means scholarships, the institute said.

