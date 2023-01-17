Menstruation Leave for Students in All Kerala Universities Under Consideration: R Bindu

The higher education minister R Bindu said that implementing menstruation leave in all universities under the higher education department is under consideration. The model implemented by Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala, is being considered to be implemented across the state.

The union led by SFI at CUSAT had requested menstruation leave and based on the request, the leave was approved. Considering the health issues that students face during menstruation, the minister said the state govt is considering implementing it across the state now.

In each semester, students need 75 per cent attendance but after considering menstruation leave, girl students can attend the exams even if they have 73 per cent attendance. This was the change that was brought about by CUSAT. Minister Bindu said that if this is implemented in all universities it will be helpful for students. He further added that the SFI state leadership has given a representation in this regard.

The menstruation benefit in CUSAT has been made applicable to all female students in the varsity including those pursuing PhD. The order was submitted before the academic council for procedural approval and has now been approved and implemented.

“Having considered the requests for menstruation benefits to female students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered to sanction an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council," the joint registrar of the varsity had said earlier.

The condonation, however, would be different for each student as it would depend on her attendance, a university official said. “It will be different for each student. Each female student can claim two percent of their total attendance as menstrual benefit. That’s why the exact number of leave is not mentioned in the order," the official added.

