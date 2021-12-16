Meta to Train 10 Million Indian Students, 1 Million Teachers in Augmented Reality, Digital Well-being

Meta, earlier known as Facebook will train over 10 million students and 1 million educators in India in digital safety and online well-being and Augmented Reality (AR). This is part of their partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Meta and CBSE will democratize the high school curriculum by allowing students access to quality educational content online through modules which would be made available on CBSE’s website.

>Read | From Data Science to Ux Design: List of Certificate Courses Offered By Google

Meta and CBSE will collaborate on content curation and development of curriculum integrating immersive technologies, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) that is relevant for the evolving digital landscape by introducing these as skills subjects for students.

Advertisement

Immersive education will also enable students with different learning challenges and lack of access to lab resources to learn in an engaging manner. CBSE will aim to empower students in the under-served regions of India through its community skill centres making these new-age skills available to the youth and helping them become creators in the digital economy through equitable access to resources.

>Read | CBSE Discontinues Checking OMR Sheet on Same Day

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr.Biswajit Saha, Director (Skills Education and Training), CBSE, said, “This partnership will help equip our teachers with requisite skills to effectively use online tools for student engagement. Understanding that the era of ‘Digital India’ has begun, we aim to build responsible digital citizens with the introduction of Digital Citizenship and Augmented Reality in the curriculum, along with providing quality educational content for all “

Ajit Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director, Facebook India, said, “As a company that is passionate and excited about India’s digital journey, it is our endeavour to provide both educators and students with easy access to quality digital tools to foster a more inclusive and equitable environment. We are united with CBSE in their goal to democratize education for all. We believe access to quality online education resources and new technologies in the form of AR to the country’s youth can be transformational to their learning journey."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.