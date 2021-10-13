MHT CET 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the provisional answer keys for MHT CET 2021 for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) group on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Those who took the paper between September 21 and October 1 can check the answer key by using their registered login credentials. The students who took the MHT CET re-exam held on October 9 and 10 due to the heavy rains in the state can also download the answer key from the official website.

The MHT CET 2021 answer key window will remain active till October 13, 5 PM. The examinees who have any doubts in the answer key can raise objections against the same online within this time period. Once the answer key link will be deactivated, no further request shall be entertained in this regard. Candidates raising objections will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per question and submit the standard reference in support of their statement.

>MHT CET 2021 answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET Cell

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link for MHT CET Answer keys under the important link section

Step 3: Upon clicking on the respective link, candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Enter the MHT CET roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Check the answer key and match your answers

Step 6: In case of any discrepancy, proceed to raise the objection

Step 7: Mark your responses, upload the supporting document, and pay the objection fees

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for further reference

The state cell will review the objections received from students and then release the MHT CET 2021 final answer key accordingly. The MHT CET 2021 result for both PCM and PCB groups is likely to be declared by October 28. The exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering, pharmacy and agricultural courses at several institutes across the state.

