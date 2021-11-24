MHT CET 2021 Provisional Merit List Soon, How to Raise Objections

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will issue the MHT CET 2021 provisional merit list for admission to four-year and five-year integrated engineering courses on November 24. The provisional merit list will be released for the candidates who have applied for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Those who successfully registered on or before November can visit the official portal cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org to access the provisional merit list, once released.

MHT CET 2021 provisional merit list: How to check

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit MHT CET 2021 official website

>Also read| Maharashtra Health Dept Gives Nod to Reopening Schools But Not Before Vaccinating Kids

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “MHT CET provisional merit list 2021"

Step 3: Submit the registration details to log in to the portal

Step 4: The MHT CET provisional merit list will be displayed on the next page. Check and download.

MHT CET 2021 provisional merit list: How to raise objections

The candidates will also be able to raise objections against MHT CET provisional merit list between November 25 and November 27. The official statement reads, “Candidate shall raise the grievance about correction required in the data displayed in provisional merit list through his/her login."

Once the grievances are registered, the application of those candidates will be reverted back to the candidate in his/her login for rectification. The candidates will be then required to upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession.

>Read| MHT CET 2021 Results: 28 Students Score 100 Percentile, Results at cetcell.mahacet.org

Advertisement

The aspirants can also opt for physical scrutiny. All the details will be shared in candidates’ login. The CET cell will release the final merit list on November 28 after considering all the grievances filed by students.

Students whose names will be mentioned in the MHT CET final merit list will be eligible for the choice filling and locking process. The MHT CET 2021 choice filling and locking will begin in online mode from November 29 to December 1. The round 1 seat allotment results will be published on December 3.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.