MHT CET 2021 Result to be Declared on October 28

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the result of the MHT CET 2021 at its official website cetcell.mahacet.org on October 28. The result of both PCM (physics, chemistry, and mathematics) and PCB (physics, chemistry, and biology) will be declared and those who had appeared for the exams will get the subject wise scorecards.

Students who clear the MHT CET 2021 will get admission to the first-year engineering and technology, pharmacy and agriculture courses across colleges in Maharashtra. Admissions will be granted through the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP). The counselling schedule is yet to be released by MHT CET cell. Those who make it to the merit list will have to verify their documents and pay the admission fees to reserve their choice of seats at the respective colleges.

MHT CET 2021 result: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of MHT CET cell

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the MHT CET result 2021 link

Ste 3. Log in using required credentials like application number and password

Step 4. The MHT CET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the result and download for future reference

The Maharashtra state cell had released the provisional answer key of the MHT CET 2021 on October 11 which was active till October 13. Students were allowed to raise objections and on the basis of that, the final answer key was released. Students could also calculate their scores on the basis of the answer key. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.

The exam was conducted between September 21 and October 1 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Students who were unable to appear for the exam due to heavy rains in the state were given another chance. The state cell conducted a reexam for such candidates on October 9 and 10. The result of all the candidates will be declared together.

