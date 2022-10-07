MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know What's Next

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced a provisional merit list for engineering admissions through MHT CET 2022. The provisional merit list can be downloaded on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

Candidates who have applied for MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling can check their results using their login details. MHT CET PCM counselling is being held for admission to 4-year BE/BTech course and 5-year integrated Master of Engineering courses.

MHT CET Counselling: Important Dates

- Provisional Merit List: October 7, 2022

- Submit grievances, if any: October 8 to 10 (5 pm)

- Publication of Final merit list: October 12

- Seat matrix: October 12

- Choice filling or option entry for CAP round 1: October 13 to 15

- Provisional allotment result: October 18

- Accept seats, report at the institution: October 19 to 21

The final merit list will be published on October 12, along with the seat matrix. The online submission and confirmation of the Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between October 13 and 15. After the provisional allotment result is announced, candidates can submit grievances, if any, from October 8 to 10 (5 pm).

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18. Selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21.

The seat acceptance fee is Rs 1000 for all candidates. A candidate who has been allotted has to download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter".

