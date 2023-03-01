The registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law (MHT CET) will begin today as per the directorate of higher education of the state. Candidates who have passed class 12th exams and those who are appearing for the board exams this year can apply for MHT CET five-year LLB programme.

The last date to apply for MH CET Law 2023 application is March 11. Interested and eligible candidates can register and submit the application form for the 5-year LLB at cetcell.mahacet.org. This year’s entrance test for the 5-year LLB programme will take place on April 2.

There has not been any date given by the exam conducting authority for the release of admit cards yet, but it is expected that hall tickets will be out nearly a week before the commencement of the examination. The state-level entrance is conducted for admissions to 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programs offered by nearly 140 colleges in Maharashtra.

MHT CET 5-year LLB Application: Eligibility Criteria

In addition to having either passed class 12th exams or appearing in this year’s board exams, candidates from the open category are required to have at least secured 45 per cent marks. For candidates from Vimukta Jati Nomadic Tribes(VJNT) Special Backward Class(SBC) Other Backward Class(OBC), the minimum mark required is 42 per cent. Further, SC and ST candidates must have at least secured 40 per cent in their class 12 exams.

MHT CET 5-year LLB Application: Documents required

Before filling out the form, make sure you have a valid email id and a phone number along with the following documents:

— Either an Aadhaar card or voter ID card

— Marks card of the qualifying exam.

— Passport size photograph and a signature

MHT CET 5-year LLB Application Fees

As for as the registration fee for this state-level entrance exam is concerned, candidates from the open category will have to pay Rs 800 and candidates from Schedule Cast and Schedule Tribe categories will pay Rs 400 as a registration fee.

The Maharashtra common entrance test law is conducted once a year in English and Marathi languages. The mode of application, examination and counseling is done online. With nearly 10,000 seats for a five-year LLB programme, the exam duration remains two hours for the test.

