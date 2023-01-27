The official website for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 has been launched by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Candidates must note that the online registration process, admit card release, and the scorecard announcements for all the MHT CET 2023 examinations will henceforth be conducted on this new official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Along with the official website, the CET Maharashtra Cell has also announced the MHT CET syllabus for medical education, technical education, and higher education exams. According to the latest update, the MAH-LLB (5 years) test has also been rescheduled to April 2 by the CET cell. Previously, the exam was to be conducted on April 1 this year. Candidates can refer to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org for the full exam schedule.

The State CET Cell Maharashtra has also issued the course-wise syllabus and marking scheme for the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023, MAH LLB (5 years) CET 2023, MHT CET 2023, MAH LLB (3 years) CET 2023, and several other entrance exams for the academic year 2023-24.

MHT-CET 2023 Exam Dates

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET: March 18 and March 19

MAH-MCA-CET: March 25 and March 26

MAH-LLB (5-year integrated course): April 2

MAH-BA/BSc-BEd CET: April 2

MAH-LLB (3-year integrated course): April 2 and April 3

MAH-BHMCT: April 20

MAH-BPlanning CET: April 23

MAH-MPEd CET: CET Online - April 23 (Field test on April 24 to April 26)

MAH-BEd and ELCT-CET: April 23 to April 25

MAH-BPEd-CET: CET Online - May 3 (Field test on May 4 to May 6)

MAH-AAC CET (Offline mode): April 16

MAH-MEd CET: May 9

MAH-MArch CET: April 30

MAH-MHMCT CET: April 30

MAH-BDesign CET: April 30

MHTCET: PCM May 9 to May 13 (PCB - May 15 to May 20).

The entrance exam for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programme will be held from May 9 to May 20. Meanwhile, the MHT CET for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group is scheduled to take place on May 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13. While the exam for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will be held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20. The Maharashtra CET Cell also holds entrance exams for hospitality, management, higher education, and others for undergraduate and postgraduate candidates.

