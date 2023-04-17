MHT CET 5-year LLB Admit Card 2023 Released, How to Download

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the admit card for MH CET LLB 5-year 2023. Students can check and download it from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have enrolled for a 5-year integrated MAH LLB course will appear for the examination. The admit card was released on April 14, 2023 and intimations for downloading the hall ticket might have been sent through e-mail and SMS.

As per the reports, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the examination on April 20, 2023. The paper will be of 150 marks and the duration of the examination will be two hours, and it will be conducted in online modes in multiple sessions.

You need to use your application number and date of birth to fill in your login window to check and download your admit card.

MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five-Year Integrated Course)-CET"

Step 3: Now, click on MH CET 5-year LLB admit card 2023 link

Step 4: Key in your login details

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Candidates must note that the MH CET LLB Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam centre along with a valid identity card. Around 145 law colleges will accept MH CET Law scores for admission to LLB programmes.

The CET Cell will conduct the MH CET Law 2023 in various districts of Maharashtra and major cities across the country. Candidates will be informed about their designated MH CET Law exam centres mentioned on their admit cards. They are advised to check the complete address of the examination centre and reach the centre well in advance. Around 25,000 candidates appear for MH CET 5-year LLB every year.

