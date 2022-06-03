MHT CET May be Held Twice Year, to Give Equal Weightage to 12th Marks

For admissions to colleges via the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET), class 12 marks will be given equal weightage as the scores of the entrance test from the academic year 2023-24. The decision to give 50 per cent weightage to class 12 marks has already been approved in principle but the state is yet to decide on how it would bring parity between the scores across various boards, reported a leading news daily.

A final call on whether overall scores of all subjects would be considered or just marks in science and maths will be considered will also to be taken soon. The introduction of class 12 marks in weightage of the entrance exam also faces the challenge of difference in the number of subjects across boards.

Holding the entrance test multiple times a year like JEE (Main) is also reported to be on the cards. The extra number of tests will allow candidates to improve their scores without having to wait for a year.

The Maharashtra govt will also be streamlining the schedule of entrance tests for undergraduate courses in participating institutes from next year. The new academic session will begin on September 1 with CET results being declared on July 1. The proposed changes to Maharashtra CET also include a minimum cut off in the entrance test.

All changes are slated to be introduced only in the academic year 2023-24 and the pattern of Maharashtra CET will remain unchanged this year. Admissions to the professional courses in participating institutes will also be given on the basis of CET scores.

The registration for Maharashtra CET was concluded last month for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture, related courses. The entrance test for the PCM group is slated to be held between August 5 and 11 whereas Maharashtra CET for the PCB group will be held between August 12 and 20.

No state government, private medical college and universities will be conducting any separate entrance for admission to their MD, MS, PG diploma courses. The performance of students in Class 12 and the CET will be considered equally while declaring the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses from the next academic year, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday in Pune, where he held meetings with officials of various educational institutes, the minister said the new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year. Currently, admissions to courses like engineering, law and others are based on the CET marks.

Samant added that under the new system, only CET marks will be not be considered for admissions to professional courses. “Under the present system, students are focusing only on the CET. But, after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it has been decided that now equal weightage will be given to the CET marks and Class 12 marks. This will help students in building a good base with Class 12 studies," Samant said. He also said that like the JEE Main, there will an option of a second CET for students to score better, if they are not satisfied with their performance in the first CET. “The exam (second test) may be held soon after the first CET’s results," he said.

