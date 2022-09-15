MHT CET PCB, PCM Results: Know Top Colleges, Universities in Maharashtra

The results of the MHT CET 2022 or Maharashtra state common entrance test for admission to colleges across the state has been declared. Students who took exams in physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) or physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) subjects can check their Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) score at the official websites, at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As many as 2,28,003 candidates registered for the exam in PCM and 2,76,832 candidates for PCB. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, agriculture, and pharmacy.

Students’ search for top-ranking colleges has already begun. To ease the process, here is a list of top colleges, Universities in Maharashtra across streams, as per the NIRF Ranking

Top Pharmacy colleges in Maharashtra

ICT Mumbai - Institute of Chemical Technology- Rank 7

NMIMS Mumbai - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies— Rank 11

Poona College of Pharmacy, Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune- Rank 21

BCP Mumbai - Bombay College of Pharmacy- Rank 32

Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy, Mumbai- Rank 36

RCPIPER Shirpur - RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research- Rank 46

Top Engineering Colleges In Maharashtra

IIT Bombay - Indian Institute of Technology- Rank 3

ICT Mumbai - Institute of Chemical Technology- Rank 18

VNIT Nagpur - Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology-Rank 32

DIAT Pune - Defence Institute of Advanced Technology- Rank 71

COEP Pune - College of Engineering- Rank 72

MIT-WPU Pune - Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University- Rank 116

Top colleges, University in Overall List- NIRF 2022

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra- Rank 3

Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra- Rank 25

Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune- Rank 26

Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra-Rank 28

Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra- Rank 33

Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra-Rank 62

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur-Rank-68

Students who have not yet checked their scores by logging in to the MHT CET website using their application number and birth date. Further, each college has its own admission process, before applying students need to check college’s entrance process.

