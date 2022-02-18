Microsoft is Hiring Graduates for Software Engineering Posts, Check Steps to Apply

Tech giant Microsoft has invited applications for the post of software engineers for its office locations in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Noida. Applicants who have completed their BTech, MTech, or MS degree in computer science or related quantitative field can apply. Candidates must note that they must be from the batch of 2022to apply for the job. Candidates can register themselves at careers.microsoft.com.

Microsoft Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

>Educational qualification: Candidates who have scored a minimum CGPA of 7.5 out of 10 in their BTech, MTech or MS degree in computer science or related quantitative field are eligible for applying for the post of software engineer at Microsoft. Additionally, eligible candidates should be able to write clean, well-crafted code with an emphasis on quality, simplicity, durability, and maintainability.

Microsoft Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates have to visit the official website of Microsoft to apply for the position of software engineer

Step 2. Register using required details

Step 3. Upload documents, if required. Submit

Step 4. Save and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

Microsoft Recruitment 2022: Roles and responsibilities

“Those who will get selected will primarily be responsible for, planning, designing and implementation," says the recruitment notification. The candidate will have to assist with project planning, scoping, and prioritization, writing quality code at source, and providing timely issue resolutions, it added.

Software engineers will be primarily responsible for planning which includes understanding customer requirements, assisting with project planning, scoping, prioritization, providing estimates, and identifying task ownership. They will have to design by creating simple, flexible, and comprehensive designs as well as providing and soliciting design feedback. They will be responsible for the implementation of writing quality code at source, authoring validation tests, and providing timely issue resolutions.

