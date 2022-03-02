Microsoft is Offering 4-Month Internship to Fresh Graduates, Here's How You Can Apply

Technology giant Microsoft has invited applications for the role of Account Technology Strategist (ATS) interns at its offices in several locations. Candidates can apply online through the official website — microsoft.com. The duration of the internship is 4 months.

According to the advertisement, the internship is available in three locations — Mumbai, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. The job advertisement has not mentioned the last date to submit applications, so candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.

Microsoft Internship 2022: Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering or a business administration-related degree. Candidates having a master’s degree will be preferred. Further, over two years of experience in digital transformation roles or experience of more than four years working with effective technical teams will be preferred.

Plus, over four years of technical sales experience is also mentioned as the qualification for the internship. Candidates with relevant industry expertise such as manufacturing and those with additional training or education in business, sales, or marketing will be preferred.

Microsoft Internship 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Microsoft and open the career page on it.

Step 2: Now, look for ‘Account Technology Strategist (ATS) intern’ in the list of available internships.

Step 3: Now sign in through Microsoft, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Google.

Step 4: Next, proceed to fill out the application form and enter all the necessary details.

Step 5: Complete the application form carefully and submit it.

Step 6: Save your application form for future use.

Microsoft Internship 2022: Responsibilities

Successfully selected candidates will be responsible for designing strategy and architecture to drive digitisation and innovation agenda for Microsoft’s public sector customers. The candidate will also be responsible for creating digital transformation and innovation strategy. Other areas of responsibilities include technology thought leadership, industry and business architecture, technology sales and account leadership.

Selected candidates will be engaged in a four-month internship programme where they will also get a monthly stipend. The programme will include ramp-up training, live and strategic business projects, and a project guide or mentor for assistance.

