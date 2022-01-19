Microsoft Teams Can Tell When Users Are Stressed, Overworked & Share Mental Fitness Habits

As the work from home continues for India Inc, Microsoft has planned to make its video conferencing platform Teams be more sensitive towards workplace burnout. Users can manage their daily well-being and practice breathing exercises to boost stress.

This is being offered in collaboration with Joye, a Singapore-based wellbeing technology company. Microsoft Teams administrators can easily turn Joye on for the organisation with a single click from the Teams’ app store.

Joye analyses work patterns in Microsoft Teams and send suggestions. This is empowering every employee in the hybrid workplace - especially when they are lonely, overworked and stressed said Sanjeev Magotra, Founder and CEO of Joye.

For example, Joye’s Daily Brew empowers users to measure and manage their daily well-being. The user can speak, write, or follow a guided reflection in a safe and anonymised space. Joye’s AI is trained to recognise the user’s unique situation and then assist them with joy-level mood analytics, behavioural coaching, and short podcasts.

Joye’s Stress Busters are two-minute breathing techniques to streamline the mind at that critical time when Joye senses that there is a high probability that stress may be affecting the user’s mental fitness and decision-making.

“Microsoft Teams users can enjoy options to build and cement their habit of mental fitness and personal well-being, as they use the Teams platform for events, employee experiences, communications, and collaboration in a secure way," said Joanna Lim, Business Group lead, Modern Work & Security, Microsoft Singapore.

Joye does not share individual data with the employer or anyone else, claims the firm. To help corporations develop data-driven wellbeing programmes, Joye can consolidate the anonymised data as a management dashboard of the daily emotional health of the organisation. Organisations can subscribe to Joye’s enterprise subscription licence.

With studies finding that mental wellbeing has a significant impact of 35 per cent on productivity, and inspired by how ‘10,000 steps’ revolutionised physical fitness a decade ago, Joye weaves mental wellbeing into daily work-life to help users build and sustain a mental fitness habit.

