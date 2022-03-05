Board Exams 2022: Mind Mapping to Cornell System - 5 Strategies to Make Most Out of 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam Preparations

Lakhs of students are preparing for their board exams. With dates of the competitive entrance being announced, now students have limited time to prepare an elaborated syllabus.

With various tips on productivity, time management techniques, and scheduling skills, here are some tips which can help students master the art of learning with intention and getting more out of their study sessions. Here are some common skills and practices that you can explore and incorporate into your next study session to get the most out of your time:

Planning and Time Management: Making a plan as the first approach to studying has shown significant success in engagement with course material while reducing mental workload.

Having a well-laid out plan can give students more clarity on prioritization, making it easier to manage and divide time allocated for various topics. Students can also learn to tailor their study environment and make lifestyle changes before, during, and after the exam.

Courses from the likes of Life Coach Dan David Amazona, can help you learn the knack of planning and hacking time.

Mind Mapping: Mind map was originally developed in the 1960s by Author and Education Consultant Tony Buzan as a note-taking technique. However, over the years, the technique has gained popularity as one of the most effective visual learning tools.

This method simplifies elaborate concepts by having the processes connect and branch out in a way that’s easy to remember and visually recollect. Over 3-6 months of employing the map mapping process has shown to have significant advantages in retaining complex information.

Those who do not understand the technique can also take online courses on it. These courses can teach students ways to incorporate it into daily life, and also provide short practical assessments to give you first-hand experience.

Feynman Technique: Physicist, Philosopher and Author, Richard Feynman developed this technique during his time as a student at Princeton University. Since then, the skill has been widely adopted as a method to understand intricate concepts.

Simply put, this involves breaking theories down to their elementary level and then identifying knowledge gaps and filling them in. Whether you are studying for board exams, CAT, IIT-JEE, or just want to expand your knowledge, the Feynman technique could help you grasp concepts better.

Ali Abdaal, popular YouTuber and Doctor, breaks this down and various other techniques in his online course on evidence-based exam preparation tips.

Flash Cards: Flash cards are a quick method of self-testing when you have a lot of concepts to memorize in a short time. The simple practice of writing a word on one side of a paper and writing definitions/relevant information at the back can help with recollecting information by practice. Various studies show that students who incorporate the use of flash cards retain 10 per cent more information during exams as compared to those who do not.

There are many online tools including Anki, Tinycards, Quizlet, and others that offer a lot more in terms of functionality as compared to a sheet of paper.

Cornell NoteTaking System: Devised by Professor Walter Pauk of Cornell University in the 1950s, this method encourages active note-taking during lectures while keeping an empty column next to the notes. This column is later used for summarizing and revisiting the information, followed by reflecting and self-testing.

This method of studying and note-taking can help students gauge the difference in their understanding of a concept during active listening, revisiting, and self-assessment of the study material.

