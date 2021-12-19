Mindler Introduces Virtual Internship for Class 12 Students About How a Organisation Works

Career guidance platform Mindler has launched a five-week-long virtual internship for class 12 students across India and the Middle East. The internship will give the the students experience of interning with a fast-paced growing organisation. Students from over 1,000 schools in India and over 70 schools from the Middle East will participate in the online internship, the official notice reads.

Over 25,000 students are expected to participate in the programme which the organisation claims it is the world’s largest student internship drive. The registrations for the programme are now open at the official website at mindler.com. The first batch of internships starts on December 26.

Under the programme, the students will get to work from the comfort of their home and build skills across various domains including entrepreneurship, digital marketing, disruptive careers, unconventional careers, time management, personality mapping, motivation, public speaking, etc via Mindler masterclasses.

“With the pandemic limiting opportunities for students to get exposure to build their profile and gain real-life skills, the Mindler Internship Programme is the perfect platform for Class 12th students to augment themselves with skills necessary to make the transition from school to college," the official notice reads.

All students participating in this internship will get access to the Mindler Navigate mobile app which is available on both Google Play store and Apple IOS Store. Students will get a chance to win various prizes worth over Rs 10 lakhs including Apple IPads, AirPods and Amazon Vouchers. Further, students will get offer letters, certificates of completion, letters of recommendation, and be eligible to win scholarships worth over Rs 25 crores from leading universities, the official notice adds.

Mindler has brought the initiative in collaboration with Affairs and EducationWorld. Prateek Bhargava, Founder and CEO of Mindler said, “The need of the hour for Class 12th students is an experience that is both high in value and consumes less time in the crucial board exam year. In a 5-week work from home program, 12th grade students will virtually rub shoulders with some of India’s foremost educators, entrepreneurs, artists, motivators and other distinguished career coaches, who have created an effective roadmap for them to accomplish their dreams."

