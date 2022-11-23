Ministry of Ayush Sets Up Academic Chair at Western Sydney University Australia

In order to promote academic and collaborative research, the Ministry of Ayush has announced the setting up of an Academic Chair in Ayurvedic Science at Western Sydney University in Australia.

In a press release on Tuesday, the ministry formally announced the setting up of an Ayurveda Academic Chair at the NICM Health Research Institute, within a three-year tenure period. They also announced that Dr Rajagopala S., Associate Professor & Head (Department of Kaumarabhritya), All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi has been selected for the post of Academic Chair.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and the Australian delegation led by Prof. Barney Glover, Vice Chancellor & President, Western Sydney University came together for the occasion. Several dignitaries including Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor (Ayurveda), Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, Dr. Vidyarthi Director MoA, Dr. Rajagopala S and other officials from the ministry, with Ms. Paramita Tripathi, Joint Secretary (Oceania), Ministry of External Affairs marked this occasion with their presence.

The Academic Chair is set to shoulder the academic and collaborative research activities in Ayurveda. This includes herbal medicine, and yoga, as well as designing academic standards and short-term and medium-term courses and educational guidelines. They will also provide academic leadership within the Australian regulatory framework. Another task on hand will be to develop strategies on how to translate and integrate evidence-based Ayurveda medicines into conventional healthcare.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “This is a great step and I am sure that this chair will strengthen our collaborations in promoting academic and collaborative research activities in Australia. This will also help in translating the research outcomes to integrate it with the public health care delivery system to have credible evidence of our scientific practices."

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for Ayush Chair with 16 foreign countries. It is in an effort to promote and position Ayurveda and Yoga as the soft power of our country. To promote International Cooperation, the Ministry of Ayush has also developed a Central Sector Scheme. This is to promote and strengthen awareness about Ayush Systems of Medicine, as well as to facilitate international promotion, development and recognition of this system in other countries and to support experts in international exchange.

The Ministry of Ayush was formed on November 9, 2014, with an aim to revive the knowledge of the ancient systems of medicine and to make sure there is development and propagation of this in our healthcare system.

