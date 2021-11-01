Ministry of Defence Invites Applications for Civilian Posts, Salary up to Rs 81,000

The Ministry of Defence has floated notification inviting applications for the recruitment of various positions in Group C. According to the notification, the Ministry of Defence will be hiring for the post of stenographer grade II, lower division clerk, messenger and safaiwala.

The notification says that the Ministry of Defence is inviting applications for one post of lower division clerk, one post of Stenographer Grade II, one post of safai karamchari and three posts of the messenger.

Selected candidates for the post of stenographer will be given a salary ranging from Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 per month. Candidates selected for the post of lower division clerk will get a salary ranging between Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month and candidates selected for the post of messenger and safai karamchari will be receiving a salary ranging between Rs 18000 to Rs 56900.

The Defence Ministry floated the recruitment notice on October 30, and the last date to apply for the position is November 20. According to the notification, all the selected candidates will be posted in Kolkata.

Candidates applying for the position of stenographer grade II position must be a class 12 pass or equivalent from a recognised board whereas those applying for the position of messenger or safai karamchari should be class 10 pass or equivalent from a recognised board.

Eligible applicants who are willing to apply for the various positions can submit their applications along with the valid documents at the Ministry of Defence, headquarters 111 Sub Area, Bengdubi Military Station, West Bengal; Station Headquarters - Hasimara or Station headquarters - Gangtok.

To know more about the details of the recruitment floated for the civilian positions by the Ministry of Defence, one can refer to the October 30 publication of the Employment News.

