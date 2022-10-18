Miranda House to Chandigarh University: How Can India Make its Campuses Safe Again?

A mess worked climbed the wall of the IIT Bombay hostel to film girl students while they were using the washroom, in IIT Madras a student was sexually assaulted on campus, and Chandigarh University witnessed a huge protest wherein a female student allegedly shot objectionable videos. Now, unidentified men climbed up walls of all-women Miranda House College and harassed students. As soon as campuses reopened, there have been incidents across India that raised questions about the safety of students on campuses.

Keeping Indian campuses safe is a balancing act of discipline and responsibility with freedom and inclusion, believe experts.

Advertisement

Also read| Planning to Move to PG or Hostel? From Locating Hidden Cameras to First Aid, Key Safety Tips

When an incident of harassment took place at IIT Madras, students demanded to ban entry of all daily wagers. At IIT Bombay too a staff member of the canteen was alleged of shooting videos of bathrooms in the women’s hostel. Banning the daily wagers, however, will be restricting livelihoods and label a section of society - the underprivileged one - as the culprits.

Then what’s the solution?

IIT Bombay, for instance, opted to keep all-female staff for the ladies’ hostel. This was one of the suggestions by students’ body. Many colleges are considering involving students in the decision-making process and moving away from bans and restrictions to open communication and inclusion.

Include Students in Decision Making

“Universities can also hold anonymous surveys and take feedback from students at regular intervals. It is a good way to keep track of the happenings in the university so that nothing goes unnoticed. Ensuring that our students are at peace is essential for the smooth functioning of the university," suggested Dhananjay Dewangan, Head-Admissions, and Strategic Initiative at JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur.

Advertisement

UGC recommends setting up of various administrative committees including internal complaint committees, anti-ragging committees, and woman development cells, however, not many universities and colleges have functional ICCs.

A ‘Buddy system’ can be executed in hostels wherein senior hostel students will guide and mentor junior hostel students in small groups. This way, students can contact peers, seniors and matters can reach authorities. An external squad can be appointed for frequent surprise visits to check every corner of hostel and the premise are under proper supervision and the safety measures are being followed, suggested Dr Supriya Shidhaye, Principal of Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Pharmacy.

Advertisement

Improve CCTVs, Existing Norms

While most of the campuses have CCTV cameras, the quality of this camera footage is many times bad or the recording facility is not available for long.

“CCTV mounted in campuses should be only in the “common areas and entry exists" that and “should be high-end," said Shidhaye.

Advertisement

“There must be a compound wall with a minimum of 5 feet height. The entries must be manned by watchmen or security guards and they must be available round the clock. There must be a proper check of identification cards and a record/register to note the particulars of visitors must be maintained," she added.

Advertisement

“We have allowed students to go out after working hours but they have to punch in their exit and entry through biometric devices at the main gate. They are required to return to the campus by 10 pm failing which, the biometric system generates alerts to the security and wardens. For staying the night out, students are given a gate pass only when the warden gets an authorization mail from parents," said Col Mohit Bawa, Dean of Student Welfare and Administration, BML Munjal University.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here