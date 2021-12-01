Missed out on CAT 2021? Here's a List of B-school Entrance Exams for MBA Admissions

The Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021 has already been conducted on November 28 and the answer key is likely to be issued soon. Around 2.3 lakh candidates had appeared in the MBA entrance exam held at multiple centres across 159 cities. Those who missed their chance to appear in CAT and want to get admission in MBA courses offered by several institutes other than IIMs still have the chance. Application forms are open for various premier management examinations such as SNAP, IBSAT, MICAT, MAT, XAT, and others. Here are other entrance exams for management courses that aspirants can apply for:

>MAT – Management Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) to offer admission to various management courses. The exam is conducted four times a year — February, May, September, and December. The application process for MAT 2021 December session will be closed on December 12 and the test is scheduled to be held on December 19.

>XAT – Xavier’s Aptitude Test is an entrance test conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and several other institutes to select eligible candidates for MBA courses. The application process will be closed on November 30 and the examination is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.

>IBSAT – This entrance is conducted by ICFAI institute to offer admission to MBA courses in institutions like IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Dehradun, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai, and IBS Pune. The last date to submit the application form is December 16 and the examination will be held on December 25 and 26. One can apply by visiting the official website within the closure date.

>MICAT – The MICAT 2022 is also an institution-level entrance test conducted twice every year. The application process for the second session will continue till December 16. The admit cards will be available from January 25, 2022, and the exam will be held on January 29. The results for MICAT will be declared on February 18.

>KIIT – Kalinga Institute for Industrial Technology, located at Bhubaneswar, conducts the KIIT to offer admission to their post-graduate MBA programme. The exam is will be conducted from January 15 to 17, 2022. The students willing to appear in the KIIT MBA 2022 examination can apply till January 10, 2022, through online mode.

>IRMASAT – Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) conducts this national-level entrance test for two years post-graduation management admission. The exam is conducted once a year. For the year 2022, the application process will continue till December 30 in online mode. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test on February 18 and 19, 2022. A candidate can appear for the exam only once.

