Mizoram Board MBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exams from February 28, Check Date Sheet

The Mizoram Board Of School Education (MBSE) has released the date sheet of classes 10 and 12 board exam 2022. The MBSE high school leaving certificate exam will be conducted between February 28 and March 16. It will be followed by the practical exams, which will be conducted between March 17 and March 22.

The MBSE higher secondary school leaving certificate for arts, science, and commerce will be held from March 1 to 25. While the practical exams will be conducted on February 14 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The MBSE board has also made some changes in the examination timing, which will now take place in only one shift. As per the notice, the exam will be held from 1 am to 1 pm, while the timing for practical examination is between 9 am to 4 pm, for all subjects. The board has emphasised that the practical exam will be scheduled in the schools only.

Mizoram MBSE Class 10, 12 Date sheet 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

Step 2: Locate the date sheet link on the home page.

Step 3: Click on it, it will lead you to the date sheet.

Mizoram MBSE Class 12 Date sheet 2022

March 1 - English

March 3 - M.I.L. (Mizo / Hindi / Nepali)

March 8 - Education / Psychology(T) /Physics(T) / Accountancy

March 11 - History/Biology(T)/Business Mathematics

March 15 - Political Science / Public Administration /Business Studies / Chemistry(T)

March 17 - Computer Science (T) / Home Science (T)

March 21 - Mathematics / Geography(T)

March 23 - Sociology/Geology(T)

March 25 - Economics

Mizoram MBSE Class 10 Date sheet 2022

February 28 - English

March 2 - M.I.L. (Mizo /Alternative English/ Hindi / Nepali/Bengali/Manipuri)

March 7 - Science (Theory)

March 10 - Social Science

March `14 - Mathematics

March 16 - Home Science (Theory) / Introductory Information Technology (Theory)/Civics & Economics / Commercial Studies

March 17 to 22 - Science (Practical)/Introductory Information Technology(Practical)/ Home Science (Practical)

MBSE has clearly highlighted that any unexpected holiday(s) declared by any authority, other than the chairman of the MBSE board, after the publication of the exam schedule will not be considered. Hence, such holidays will not prevent the board from holding examination(s) scheduled for the day(s). As far as the date sheet is concerned, students have received a holiday for almost every exam.

