MNNIT Partners with ITI Limited to Conduct Research on 5G, IoT, IIoT, AI, MI, Robotics

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad (MNNIT) has partnered with telecom company ITI Limited for conducting research and development to bring out products with innovative technology that can be mass manufactured. Both parties will share the expertise and resources for designing and creating testbeds for technologies like 5G, IoT and IIoT, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, radio and satellite applications, and development of new technology of optical fiber components," said the company.

Prof Rajeev Tripathi, Director, MNNIT said, “Both, MNNIT and ITI Limited will share their expertise and resources to carry out research and development in the emerging areas of technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, robotics and optical communication systems."

As part of the MoU, technical meetings, international workshops, conferences, seminars, certification-based courses, faculty development programmes, symposia, etc for both internal employees and external candidates will be conducted.

The MoU will entail the exchange of faculty members and students, research scholars for the mutually agreed duration, and encourage students of MNNIT Allahabad to collaborate as interns at ITI Limited. A Centre of Excellence will also be established for collaborative work and to train the trainers of ITI Limited’s internal resource persons, the company added.

Further, both the parties will organise joint training programmes for third parties based on the technology developed through this collaboration and help each other in consultancy projects in areas of mutual interest. Training programmes will be conducted in niche areas like Integrated Circuit design (IC), communication, and cyber security by exploring joint research activities.

Both MNNIT and ITI Limited will prepare and execute joint research projects to improve the state-of-art technology in the field of optical fiber devices and components for optical communication systems using futuristic technologies.

