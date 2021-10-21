Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Medical College in Kushinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar which will be built at a cost of over Rs 280 crore. The medical college will have a 500-bed hospital, and it will admit 100 students in its MBBS course from the academic session 2022-2023. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth over Rs 180 crore.

