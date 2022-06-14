ModiJideferNEETUG: Medical Aspirants Request PM Narendra Modi to Defer Entrance Exam

Launching an online campaign, aspirants of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) UG 2022 has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the entrance exam. Sharing their concern on social media platforms with the hashtag #ModiJideferNEETUG, medical aspirants across the country requested the PM to postpone the medical entrance exam. It is presently slated to be held on July 17.

The students argued that the counselling of NEET-UG 2021 concluded in March, leaving them with just a three months window to revise the entire syllabus. Further, aspirants who will be appearing for the NEET for the first time said that they will get a very small window to focus entirely on NEET UG 2022 as the class 12 board examinations for the Central Board of Secondary Board (CBSE) will conclude only on June 15. Aspirants demanded that the dates for NEET 2022 should be deferred by at least four to six weeks.

Another concern for NEET aspirants is the clash with the dates of other national-level entrance tests. Students who would also be applying for courses under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) along with NEET 2022 may not get time to focus on the medical entrance exam.

Earlier, over 10,000 even wrote to the National Testing Agency (NTA) with their demands. The CUET for admissions into UG courses offered by various central universities including Delhi University, Jamia, JNU is slated to be held in the first two weeks of July. Students argued that the new academic session is anyway slated to begin in February next year. So, instead of reserving 6 months only for the counselling process, the NTA and government must give 40-60 days extra to the aspirants to prepare for the exams.

NEET 2022 aspirants also pointed out that other entrance tests like engineering exam — Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main — has also been postponed after protests despite the fact that there are multiple attempts at the exams. Hence, NTA should also consider postponing NEET 2022.

The medical entrance will be conducted with an exam pattern where students will be given 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the exam. However, there has not been an increase in the number of questions and the paper will consist of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

