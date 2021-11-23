Months on, Bihar TET Qualified Candidates Await Appointment Letters, Start Online Protest

The controversy over the delayed recruitment of government teachers in Bihar has again come to the forefront as several aggrieved candidates, who are waiting for the recruitment took to Twitter to step up their demand for counselling and appointment. In what can be called a social media protest thousands of applicants came out to voice their woes, due to the delay in the recruitments.

Calling out the Bihar government for the issue, a Twitter user, said, “The shortage of Bihar teachers is clearly visible in every report. Remove this deficiency by giving appointment letters to selected teacher candidates."

In 2019, the State government released a notification stating that a total of 94,000 such aspirants who qualified for these requirements were shortlisted for their appointment as government school teachers for classes 1 to 12. Even as the merit list of these applicants were released, however, there has been no appointment done till now. This has kept thousands of aspirants waiting for their final appointment letters.

Another user, Asif Rehan urged the State government to restart the process of recruitment.

Another user tweeted,

Many like Ranjet and Asif, took to Twitter on November 21, twitting with the hashtag #GiveBiharTeachersAppointment’. The hashtag that was treading trending gathered more than 5,07,000 tweets mentioning it.

The online protest also saw support from several teachers associations, the All India Students Association and the National Students’ Union of India.

President of Yuva Hall Bol, Anupam, tweeted

The candidates have applied for the job of a State government school teacher are required to pass the state-level TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) or CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) along with their graduation requirements, however, even the qualified candidates are yet to undergo any counselling or recruitment process/

Lack of Teachers in Bihar

Reports claim that the Bihar government has not appointed school teachers since 2015-16. According to a report jointly released by Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan and UNICEF (United Nations Children Emergency Fund) in December, 2016, there are a total of 41,762 primary schools and 26,523 middle schools in Bihar.

The report titled ‘A Snapshot of Bihar Elementary Education – District-wise Statistical Report’ also found that there are 3,276 primary schools that are equipped with just one teacher per school. Additionally, about 12,507 schools have a couple of teachers, 10,595 schools have three teachers each, 7,170 schools have four teachers and 4,366 schools with five teachers and 3,874 schools with more than five teachers per school.

The dearth of teachers in government schools is being felt now more than ever as there has been a constant rise in the number of students enrolled in government schools, in the last two years due to Covid.

