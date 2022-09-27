More Women Quit Jobs Under Great Resignation, India Needs Female-Friendly Workspaces: Survey

With reference to the ‘The Great Resignation’, the overall attrition rate among the employees was 9 per cent while the attrition rate among women professionals was 13 per cent, claims a recently released report called, ‘Diversity Benchmarking Report’, by JobsForHer.

The report unravels the current situation of female workers in the ecosystem and how corporate leaders are aiding its momentous improvement. Based on the data collected from more than 300 companies that participated in the DivHERsity Awards survey, the survey includes participation from 73 per cent of large enterprises and 27 per cent of SMEs and startups from a variety of industries, such as IT, BFSI, FMCG and pharma.

Also read| SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply for 5008 Junior Associate Posts, Salary up to Rs 47920

Advertisement

The release of the report came at a time when corporate India is all set to reimagine workplaces for women in India through HerRising which saw more than 3000 women attending the online career event along with more than 50 top companies looking to hire potential candidates, claims the report.

Highlighting the need for better workplaces for women, Chella Pandian Pitchai, AVP, Global Head, Talent, Learning, Leadership Development, Culture & DEI, Biocon Biologics Limited said, “We need to address the bias across the pyramid - bottom, middle and top. To mark this change we should focus on our mindset, environment and opportunities. To begin with, mindset is the biggest change we need to make. Second is the environment which has infrastructure that supports women professionals. Third is culture fit opportunities."

Speaking on the findings of the report, Neha Bagaria, CEO and Founder of JobsForHer said, “It is heartening to see several organisations taking a step in the right direction to make the workplace more women-friendly. We are hopeful that this trend will enable and encourage more women returnees, women in tech and women in leadership to enter the workforce and climb the professional ladder, while ensuring gender parity across all levels."

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here