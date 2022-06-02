Mother Sells Bangles to Run Household, Son Secures Rank 80 in JPSC

Overcoming financial constraints, Danish Hussain has secured 80th rank in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). A resident of Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, following the death of his father Jahudi Ansari, Danish’s mother Zarina Khatoon run the house by selling bangles. She was particular about her children’s education.

Due to the poor financial condition of the house, Zarina Khatoon taught her son by selling bangles from street to street placed on a basket in her head. “No matter how difficult the circumstances are in life and even if the resources are limited, if you have the passion to do something, then you will definitely get success," said Danish.

Danish passed the 10th examination from Shramik Vidyalaya Topa Pindra with 73 per cent in 2013 and the class 12 examination from Markham College Hazaribagh with 76 per cent.

In 2019, Danish was also selected for a job in the railways but he insisted on doing something big in his life. He did not join this job and instead started preparing for JPSC while staying in Hazaribagh. Due to his hard work and passion, Danish brought laurels by succeeding in the JPSC examination.

Danish credits his success to his mother as well as his school and college teachers. On Danish’s success, his mother said that he “has fulfilled my dreams". “We all are proud of Danish. The way Danish has achieved success is the result of his hard work, persistence and struggle," said the mother

On the other hand, the UPSC CSE 2021 results have also been declared. The top three slots have been grabbed by women. AIR 308 Aruna cracked the civil services exam after five failed attempts. Aruna’s father had committed suicide in 2009 unable to repay the mounting debt which he had incurred to pay for the education of his five children. Aruna was pursuing engineering at that time. Hailing from Karnataka’s Tumkur district, she has now cracked the IAS exam.

