MP Board 10th, 12th Exams in February, MPBSE Releases Date Sheet

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the class 10, 12 board exams from February 13, 2023, the state education minister announced.

As per the notice, the theory exams will be conducted between March 1 to 31 while the practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28.

“Board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Board of Secondary Education will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from 01st March to 31st March 2023," MP Education Minister Inder Singh Pramar tweeted.

Last year, the board examinations were held from February 17 to March 12 due to Covid-19. For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, board examinations were held in February in the year 2022. The class 10th and 12th examinations were taken from February 16. For the first time in the history of 60 years, the experiment of taking examinations in the February was successful.

This year, the exams will be held on a full syllabus. The syllabus cut which has been offered for the past two years is unlikely to be implemented this year. To be declared passed in MP Board classes 10 and 12 exam, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Further, candidates also need to pass practical and theory exams separately.

