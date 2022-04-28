MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Direct Link to Check Marks Online

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: At least 14 lakh students will be able to get their class 10 and 12 board exam results tomorrow, April 29 as the Madhya Pradesh Board or MP Board is announcing its class 10 and class 12 results. Nearly 8 lakh students in class 10 and over 7 lakh in class 12 are awaiting their results.

The board exam results for both 10th and 12th will be announced via a press conference. As soon as the result is declared, the link to check results will be visible at the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpresults.nic.in. Students can also check results directly at news18.com

This is the direct link to check results and will remain activated. Before announcement too, students can fill form and get notified when the results are declared.

Students can also check their result offline via SMS as well. For instance, for class 10 results, MPBSE class 10 result through SMS by typing MPBSE10> and send the SMS to 56263. Once the result is out, they will receive the marks on the mobile.

Last year, both class 10 and 12 results attained 100 per cent pass percentage. This means all students who took the exam passed it. This is the highest pass percentage. Last year, MP Board could not hold exams and calculated results using alternative assessment.

In 2020, as many as 62.84 per cent of students passed class 10 board exams and in 2019, as many as 61.32 per cent cracked exam. This year too the pass percentage for MP Board 10th result is expected to be over 60 per cent.

For class 12, as many as 68.81 per cent of students passed exams in 2020. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 72.37 per cent, and 72.27 per cent in 2018. In 2021 for MP Board too the pass percentage was at highest with all students cracking the exam.

To pass, students need 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as over all. Pass percentage of a year means the number of students passing in a year against the total number of students taking the exam. For example, 50 per cent pass percentage means, 50 per cent of kids who wrote exams passed it.

