MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Direct Link to Check Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 12 or HSSC and class 10 or HS result today, March 29 on its official websites — mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in. It will also be available on News18.com. The result will be announced by state education minister in a press conference. About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.

MP Board Result 2022: 10th | 12th LIVE updates

Advertisement

To check the marks, candidates will need their application number, which is available on the admit cards provided to them before the exam. Hence, it is advised to keep the document handy before the result is announced.

MPBSE 10th,12th Result 2021: How to Check on Websites

Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink related to the Class 12/class 10 result 2022 on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to enter your roll number and password to login.

Step 4: Your MPBSE Class 12 result 2022/ Class 10 result 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for your future reference.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the message body of your phone and write MPBSE12 (Roll Number) for class 12 and MPBSE10 for class 10th results

Step 2: Type ‘56263’ in the sender’s number section

Advertisement

Step 3: Send the message and receive your result in reply.

MPBSE 12th result 2021: How to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number

Advertisement

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins

Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number

Step 7: Choose any of the signup options

Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to save your documents in DigiLocker

Step 9: Go to the MPBSE result link

Step 10: Enter required details

Advertisement

Step 11: Your result will be displayed on the screen

MPBSE 12th result 2021: What to Check

After receiving the result, candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned in the result document. In case there is an error in terms of personal details, then it must be reported at the earliest.

The Madhya Pradesh board authorities had changed the marking scheme for both classes this year. While 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects, the the remaining 20 marks will be for practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.