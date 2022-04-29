MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Know Where & Where to Check Marksheet, List of Websites

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to release the MP board 10th and class 12th result 2022. The board on Wednesday announced that the MP Board 10th and 12th result will be released on April 29 at 1 PM. The link to check results have already been put on websites, however, the links are not yet activated and will be activated after the press conference.

MP Board Result 2022: 10th | 12th LIVE updates

Madhya Pradesh State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will be announcing the release from MPBSE’s official headquarter at 1 pm. Soon after his briefing to the media, the link to check scores will go online at official websites. Students have been asked not to join the result declaration ceremony because of the covid-19 protocol.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results using SMS facility. To do so, all they have to do is to type MPBSE class 10 results through SMS by typing MPBSE10 type Roll Number and send the SMS to 56263. Once the result is out, they will receive the marks on the mobile.

This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams held by MP Board. MP board results are usually released within a month after the completion of the examination.

This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board authorities had changed the marking scheme for class 12. To prepare the board exam results, 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects, and the remaining 20 marks to practicals and project works conducted by the schools. However, for subjects featuring practical exams, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments. This is applicable for all science, commerce, and humanities stream students.

This year, the MPBSE 10th board exam was conducted from February 18 to March 10. This time, the delay in the announcement of results could be due to the errors in the 10th question papers. Most of the errors were in the mathematics paper of class 10. The board has decided to give grace marks to students in these papers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.