MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Soon: Websites to Check Marksheet

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP board 10th and 12th result 2022 soon. It will likely be declared by April-end or May beginning. As per reports, it could be released by April 25, however, a official confirmation is still awaited.

Once released, the MPBSE result will be available on the official websites. Candidates will need their application number and password to check the results. The MP board usually releases the result between 11 am to 12 noon, however, in some exceptional cases, it was also announced by 5 pm.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites to Check Marksheet

The board exam result 2022 will be available on:

— mpbse.nic.in

— mpresults.nic.in

MP board results are usually released within a month after the completion of the examination. This year, the MPBSE 12th board exam was conducted from February 17 to March 12 and the 10th exam from February 18 to March 10.

This time, the delay in the announcement of results could be due to the errors in the 10th and 12th question papers. The MP board found a few wrong questions in six subject papers of both classes combined. Most of the errors were in the mathematics paper of class 10 as well as the class 12 chemistry question paper also had a few wrong questions. The board has decided to give grace marks to students in these papers.

Almost 18 lakh students had appeared for the MP 10th and 12th board exams. The evaluation of the class 12 board copies has been completed to a large extent. As many as 1.30 crore copies are being evaluated by 30,000 teachers.

Further, the Madhya Pradesh board authorities had also changed the marking scheme for both classes this year. While 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects, the remaining 20 marks will be for practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments.

