MP Board 10th, 12th Results Declared: Unable to Clear Exam? What Are Your Options

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results for classes 10 and 12 board examinations on today, April 29 at mpbse.nic.in. Out of the total 629381 students who appeared for the MP board 12th exam, 457066 cleared it. Meanwhile, 87429 students failed the exam while 83949 have been listed for the supplementary exams. For the MP board class 10 result, the pass percentage stands at 56.84 per cent while a total of 3,55,371 students were unable to clear the exam.

MP Board Result 2022: 10th | 12th LIVE updates

To be declared pass in the MP board classes 10 and 12 exams, a candidate must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. In subjects having practical aspects, one must pass separately in theory and practical papers. Those who fail to attain passing marks have the option of appearing for compartments in the failed subjects to avoid wasting a year. Here are some options for the students:

Re-evaluation

Students who aren’t satisfied with their results in the MP board exam can apply for the re-evaluation of the answer scripts. Candidates will be required to submit a fee along with the online application. Details of the process are likely to be updated on MP Board’s website soon.

Compartment Exams

For a second chance to clear MPBSE classes 10 and 12 board exams, one can apply for the compartment or supplementary exams. The option, however, is available only to those who have failed in one or two subjects. Candidates will be required to register online and appear for the compartment exam on the scheduled date, which will be updated at a later stage on the MP board website.

Repeat Class

Candidates who have failed in three or more subjects will have to mandatorily repeat the class. They will not be allowed to sit for the supplementary exams either.

MP board had revised the marking pattern this time for both the classes and decided to allocate 80 marks to theory subjects and the remaining 20 to project work this year. For subjects with a practicals, 70 marks were assigned to the theory section 30 to practical assessments.

