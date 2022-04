MP Board 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE SSC Result at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE is the second among state and central educational boards to have announced results this year. Not only 10th but also the 12th results will be announced today. The result comes at a fast speed this time, much ahead of the central boards including CBSE, CISCE etc. Only Bihar Board has announced its results so far. This could also be possible as MP Board has for the first time held its final exams in February. Usually the boards are held much later.