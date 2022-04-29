MP Board 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE SSC Result at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal will be announcing the result for MP Board class 10 students today at mpbse.nic.in. Result will be announced via a press conference from the Board’s official headquarters. Soon after the conference, the link to check marks will be available online. Students will be able to check result at mpbse.nic.in. Read More
Madhya Pradesh State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will be announcing the release from MPBSE’s official headquarter at 1 pm. Soon after his briefing to the media, the link to check scores will go online at official websites. Students have been asked not to join the result declaration ceremony because of the covid-19 protocol.
While there might be a dip from last year’s 100% pass percentage, the overall result is expected to remain high. The pass percentage is likely to be more than 60% this year. Here’s a look at pass percentages over the year.
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|100%
|2020
|62.84%
|2019
|61.32%
|2018
|66.54%
|2017
|52.11%
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results using SMS facility. To do so, all they have to do is to type MPBSE class 10 results through SMS by typing MPBSE10
For this year, the MP board authorities had changed the marking scheme for both classes. The board has decided to allocate 80 marks to theory subjects, and the the remaining 20 marks to practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks to the practical assessments. The board had also changed the exam pattern this time.
MPBSE 10th exams were held in February for the first time. The MPBSE conducted the 10th examination from February 17 to March 12 and the 12th examination from February 18 to March 10. This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for the board exams held by MPBSE.
In the MP Board class 10th result being announced today, it is likely that the number of students passing the board exams goes down this year. The number is likely to decline after all the students who took the exam last year were declared to have passed it. Notably, the exams were not held last year, and results were announced based on an alternative assessment mode. This year, the pass percentage is likely to dip.
MPBSE is the second among state and central educational boards to have announced results this year. Not only 10th but also the 12th results will be announced today. The result comes at a fast speed this time, much ahead of the central boards including CBSE, CISCE etc. Only Bihar Board has announced its results so far. This could also be possible as MP Board has for the first time held its final exams in February. Usually the boards are held much later.
Instead of waiting for the official website, students can directly check their results with News18.com. To do so, all they have to do is get their admit card ready and fill the form below -
The MP Board announced the date and time of the results via a tweet. Here’s a look back at the official announcement -
MP Board 10th result is today! Students are both excited and worried to check their results. Even though it’s known that the result will be announced today, what would be the exact time of the announcement? It is at 1 PM. At 1 PM from MP Board’s official headquarters, the result will be announced. Immediately after the announcement, students will be able to check their marks online.
To pass their board exams, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks. Further, since the theory and practical exams are divided into two sections, the students need to pass both theory and practical aspects of the exam separately. Students can expect their pass percentage to drop this year as last year all those who took the exam were promoted to the next class based on an alternative assessment.
MPBSE is the second among state and central educational boards to have announced results this year. Not only 10th but also the 12th results will be announced today. The result comes at a fast speed this time, much ahead of the central boards including CBSE, CISCE etc. Only Bihar Board has announced its results so far. This could also be possible as MP Board has for the first time held its final exams in February. Usually, the boards are held much later.
