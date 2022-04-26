MP Board 12th Result Date: Know Passing Marks, Websites to Check, Past Year Pass Percentages

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the class 12 results this week. The marksheets are likely to release by this week at the official website of the board - mpbse.nic.in. MP Board will be announcing the result date anytime soon. The MP Board class 12 exams was held between February 17 and March 12. Around 8 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

The evaluation process had begun early in March. The copies are being evaluated in various phases with 1200 copies in phase 1. The delay in the announcement of results is due to the errors in the question papers of as many as six subjects. Almost 1.30 crore copies are being evaluated by as many as 30,000 teachers, as per reports.

MPBSE 12th Board Exam 2022: Websites to Check

Once the MP Board announces results for its class 12 board exams, students can check the results at its offiical websites

— mpbse.nic.in

— mpresults.nic.in

Apart from these, results will also be available at News18.com. Students can fill-in the form given below and marks will be displayed as soon as result is announced

MPBSE 12th Board Exam 2022: What Happened Last Year?

In 2021, the pass percentage was at 100 per cent. The board had used alternative assessment criteria to mark the students. This was so far the highest pass percentage received by the board. In 2020, as many as 6,64,504 candidates took the 12th exam out of which 68.81 per cent cleared it. A total of 2,85,754 students got first division or 60 per cent and above marks that year. Here is a look at the pass percentages of the students over the years -

2020 — 68.81 per cent

2019 — 72.37 per cent

2018 — 72.27 per cent

2017 — 67.8 per cent

2016 — 69.33 per cent

In 2021, all the students cleared the exam. As many as 52 per cent of over 7.5 lakh students who registered for the MP Board 12th exam got first division. It was the highest ever pass percentage by the board.

Among humanities stream students, as many as 64206 students have obtained first division while in science stream, 59055 students were declared passed. In commerce 54,613 students scored 60 per cent or above.

MPBSE 12th Board Exam 2022: Passing Marks

To clear the MP board exams, candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject, practicals as well as overall. The MP board authorities had released a revised marking scheme for board exams this year. According to which, 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be for practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments.

