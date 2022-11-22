MP Board Exam 2023: Students Yet to Deposit Fees Will be Allowed to Sit for Exam

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023 between March 1 to 31. However, recently, around 11 private and government schools have not filled the registration forms of the students. Shrikant Banoth, secretary of MP board has assured that these children will not be stopped from taking the exam.

Following a meeting, he said strict action will be taken against the school operators and principals for negligence. At present, out of the 11 schools, some of them have submitted the examination forms and fees of the children. However, there are still more than 582 children whose examination fees are yet to be deposited.

The MP board had fixed the classes 10 and 12 exam fees at Rs 900. The last date to submit the fees was September 30. A few more days was given to submit the fees with a late fee of Rs 100, and till November 20, with a late fee of Rs 2000.

Many government and private schools, however, were unable to collect the fees of the children. Out of this, 11 schools were from Bhopal only. Following this, the MPBSE ordered to charge a fee of Rs 5729 per student. Accordingly, the schools had to pay more than 11 crores. Some schools deposited their share of funds by collecting donations.

There are still 582 such children whose board examination fees have not been deposited. Now the schools will have deposit Rs 35 lakh to the board. Teachers of many schools too have donated Rs 10,000 each.

As per the notice, the theory exams will be conducted between March 1 to 31 while the practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28. The exams will be held on a full syllabus. “Board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Board of Secondary Education will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from 01st March to 31st March 2023," MP Education Minister Inder Singh Pramar had tweeted earlier.

