MP Board to Follow CBSE Exam Pattern Based on New Education Policy

The syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is being prepared in conformity with New Education Policy 2020. Now the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education i.e., MP Board is also planning to follow the footsteps of CBSE. The step will give freedom to the students to choose the subjects as per their preference and will also allow them to study more effectively.

On Thursday, December 16, the two-day National Seminar on New Education Policy 2020 - Board Reforms and Assessment started during which the MP Board Secretary Umesh Kumar made various necessary suggestions. One of the suggestions was to implement a semester system pattern in the MP Board Exam. The idea is to adapt the system in the next two to three years.

Changes being considered

Along with online studies, the option of online examination is also being considered.

To provide an option to choose a different subject from another stream, along with their preferred one.

Students will be able to choose between basic and standard mathematics.

Provide internet facilities in all schools across the state.

More emphasis will be given to Skill Based Education.

Over 700 videos will be prepared on every subject to promote online education.

During the examination seminar, it was stated that at present there are about 40,000 computers in all schools across Madhya Pradesh. Following this, about 80,000 students can give online exams in a day.

However, apart from this, private agencies also conduct examinations through tablets. With this, 1 lakh students can appear for exams simultaneously.

