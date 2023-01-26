MP: Chouhan Inaugurates Central Kitchen That Will Prepare Mid-day Meals for 47,000 Students in Bhopal

A centralised kitchen that will prepare mid-day meals for nearly 47,000 school children was inaugurated here by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.
The facility, spread over 1 acre, will provide hot and nutritious meals to students in government-run primary and middle schools in the urban areas of the Bhopal district, Chouhan said. Mid-day meals are given to students in government and government-aided schools across the country under the PM Poshan Programme.
CM Chouhan said the state government has signed an agreement with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a Bengaluru-headquartered NGO, to run the kitchen. More such organisations will be roped in to provide mid-day meals in government schools in the state, he said. The kitchen has come up at a cost of Rs 12 crore spent by HEG Limited, which will also give Rs 7 crore a year to provide additional dishes like cake, “sweet dalia" and “kheer" to the students, said Chouhan.
The NGO said the kitchen is the biggest mid-day meal facility in Madhya Pradesh and will serve food to students in 900 schools.
Read all the Latest Education News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)