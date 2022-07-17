MP Education Department set to fill School Faculty Vacancies With Guest Teachers

The Madhya Pradesh School Education department is set to hire guest teachers to fill vacancies of faculty in government schools for the academic year 2022-23. This recruitment has been done by Guest Faculty Management System (GFMS MP). According to the notice, there are 41021 vacancies of guest faculty in MP.

The hiring will be from the panel of SMC/ SDMC. A school can appoint guest teachers on a short-term basis in case of the non-appointment of a permanent faculty. In case of the absence of permanent faculty because of leave or any other reason, guest teachers can be appointed to discharge the teaching duties.

While updating the vacancies, schools will be required to update if the SMC panel for the subject is available or not. In the case of schools that do not have an SMC panel for a particular subject, the vacancies will mention on the GFMS portal, following which the subject-wise and post-wise panels will be appointed.

The process for updating the vacancies will begin on July 15 and the process will go on till July 21 for schools that already have an SMC panel. For schools that don’t have the panel, the process of appointment of guest teachers the appointment will be completed by July 26.

The MP School Education department last month invited applications for hiring 41021 guest faculty across the state. The recruitment was open only for MP domicile candidates with a graduation degree from a recognised university. Meanwhile, the lottery for admission into private schools under the Right To Education will be drawn today.

Admission to private schools under the RTE act is free of any cost. This year, over 2.01 lakh applications have been received for reserved seats under the RTE Act in private schools across the state. After document verification 1.71 lakh students were found eligible for concessional seats and the final selection will be via a lottery set to be drawn today. The allotment list of students will be made available online at https://rteportal.mp.gov.in . The admission process will begin on July 23.

