MP Govt to Develop Yoga as Sport, Make it Part of Schools Curriculum: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

While chairing the meeting of Task Force constituted for National Education Policy 2020, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said,

“Yoga will be developed as a sport and included in the curriculum of school education. We will institute a Yoga Commission to promote yoga among the masses. We will integrate yoga education at the school level to make education interesting and to promote good health among students," said Chauhan.

CM Chouhan further stated, “The aim of education is to impart knowledge, skills and values ​​of citizenship. Hence, implementation of an effective method of imparting moral education along with vocational education under the National Education Policy will play a big role towards this goal."

He stressed the importance of establishing respect for labour among the students. He said, “Over the years, the education system has reduced the tendency for work and the sense of respect for labour among our students. The National Education Policy has clear provisions for learning of local skills and important vocational crafts. These activities will help in inculcating these values in our students. The task force will be working concertedly towards the achievement of this goal."

“School Chalo campaign should also be launched for admission in classes 5, 6, 8 and 9. This will reduce the number of dropouts in class 6 and class 9." he said.

He also stressed on the need to make education interesting, and activity-based. He said, “It is necessary to make special arrangements for teacher training, use of IT in school education, implementation of the three-language scheme for children and education for children of migrant families."

National General Secretary of Vidya Bharati, Ram Aravkar said long-forgotten traditional games should be reintroduced in schools to help make education interesting for children. The consensus was established on the need to run a campaign for orientation up to the block and cluster level and take action to make parents aware of the provisions of the education policy.

