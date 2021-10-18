MP Govt to Offer Rs 25,000 to Girls Seeking College Admissions Under Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Girls will be given Rs 25,000 while taking admission in college as part of the Madhya Pradesh government’s ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana’, officials said on Friday. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the ‘Ladli Laxmi’ festival organised here on Thursday evening, they added.

“An amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to Ladli Laxmis who take admission in colleges. Education, security, health facilities, self-reliance, prosperity and respect for daughters are the MP government’s priorities," the CM said at the event. The work of economically empowering the girl child, giving them vocational training and giving guarantee on bank loans will be done by the government. Tuition fees will also be arranged for higher education for them," he added.

The implementation of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, aimed at improving the social and educational status of girls and also rectifying a skewed sex ration, was started with strong determination in 2007, the CM said, adding that seeing the girls, who were infants 14 years ago, take admission to Classes X, XII, college etc, brought “overwhelming joy". The CM told the gathering that 1.31 lakh girls have been registered under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana in the first six months of this fiscal.

