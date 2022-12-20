MP Govt to Provide Engineering, Medical College Fees to Students Securing 75% or More in Class 12

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government will now give financial assistance in engineering and medical UG courses to students who secure 75 per cent or more in the class 12 examination. The state government will bear the engineering or medical college fees of students who get more than 75 per cent marks in the class 12 examination. This announcement comes a few days after the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent in class 12th were reinstated for JEE Main 2023.

“I already give laptops to students who score more than 75 per cent in class 12th exam. Now, I will also bear the fees of medical college, engineering college, IIT, and law college." Shivraj Singh Chauhan was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Apart from this, the government will also scholarships to students who score more than 70 per cent marks in classes 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has prescribed percentage eligibility criteria to get admission to renowned engineering colleges. Admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning courses in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs will be based on all India rank after qualifying for the engineering entrance examination, JEE Main 2023.

The first session of JEE Main 2023 will be held from January 24 to 31, 2023. After this, the second session will be in April. The registration is already live and will continue through January 12. The exam will be held in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Assamese, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 650. For SC, ST, PwD, transgender and female candidates, the fee is Rs 325. the JEE Main 2023 scorecard will be accepted for admission into various engineering courses offered by 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs. The second paper of the entrance test guides candidates to get BArch, and BPlan admissions. Of the total candidates who qualify for JEE Main, the top 2.5 lakh students who crack JEE Main are allowed to sit for Advanced — the IIT entrance test.

