MP High Court Group D Recruitment: Apply for 708 Posts at mphc.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has invited online applications for recruitment ay several group D level posts including the driver, peon, watchman, waterman, gardener, and sweeper in district and session court.

The online application can be submitted on the official website of MPHC mphc.gov.in. The registration process will begin on November 13 and will continue till November 28, 2021.

>Read | PhonePe is Hiring Mutual Funds Specialist, Freshers can Also Apply, Here’s How

The recruitment process was earlier supposed to start on November 9, however, the MPHC has now revised the schedule. To be selected for these posts, candidates have to clear an interview comprising 30 marks.

Advertisement

MP High Court Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Total - 708

Driver posts - 69

Peon - 475

Gardner - 51

Sweeper - 113

MP High Court Recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in and go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab.

Step 2: On the next page, click on ‘click on-online Application Forms/Admit Card’

Step 3: Upon clicking on the link a new window will be opened where you find three options - Advertisement, Registration and Application.

Step 4: Read all the instructions under ‘Advertisement’ and then proceed for the Registration.

>Read | Want to Work at RBI? Here’s How Students, Freshers Can Apply for Internship

Step 5: Complete the registration by filling in the required details and a valid mobile number and Email ID.

Step 6: Once done, save the registered login credentials and fill in the ‘Application’ using registration details.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and download a copy of the duly submitted application form for further reference.

Advertisement

MP High Court Recruitment: Fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 216 as exam fee, however, for candidates belonging to OBC, ST, and SC categories have to pay Rs 116.70 as application fee.

MP High Court Recruitment: Eligibility

>Education: Candidates applying for the post of the driver must have passed class 10 and possess a light motor vehicle driving license. Whereas, those who are applying for peon, watchman, waterman, sweeper, and gardener should be class 8 pass

>Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age. Reserved category candidates and female candidates will be given an age relaxation of five years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.