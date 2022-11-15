MP NHM Nurse, Midwife Recruitment: Apply for 1,200 Posts

The Madhya Pradesh’s National Health Mission (NHM MP) has recently released the official notification for recruitment to the position of contractual Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANMs). Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies via the online portal - sams.co.in.

As per the official notification, the registration process for the recruitment is going to begin from November 16 and the deadline to register for the posts is December 12. The notification adds that there a total of 1,200 vacancies for the Auxiliary Nursing Midwife positions that will be filled during this recruitment drive.

NHM MP Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to be eligible, applicants must have cleared 10+2 with 2 years of the training course of Assistant Nurse Midwife. For more details regarding educational qualifications, applicants are recommended to go through the notification shared by NHM MP.

Age Limit: Candidates must fall in the age group of 21 to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

NHM MP Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official site sams.co.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to “Recruitment of Approx. 1200 Contractual ANMs under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh" available on the homepage.

Step 3. Next, click on the “Apply" link and then the registration link.

Step 4. Now, register and complete the application process.

Step 5: Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

The admit card or result declaration date has not yet been announced. Candidates should frequently visit the official website to stay up to date on the recruitment schedule.

Meanwhile, the National Health Mission Tripura is also accepting applications for 191 vacant Community Health Officer (CHO) positions. The online submission of the applications began on November 7. The deadline to apply is November 17. Candidates with a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B. Sc. Nursing) degree or higher in the same field from a recognised Institute/University are considered eligible.

